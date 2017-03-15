Special Screenings: the Canadian Film Fest, The Lion King, Mohawk Girls and more

× Expand Mayor Tom Hogg Pat Thornton as "Mayor Tom Hogg" in Filth City playing at the Canadian Film Festival.

Thursday, March 16

2019: After The Fall Of New York Laser Blast Film Society presents the 1983 sci-fi action flick by Sergio Martino. 8 pm (pre-show 7:30 pm). $10. Royal Cinema, 608 College. universe.com/lb-2019.

Movie Night: Symphony Of The Soil Screening of the 2012 documentary. 7 pm. Free. Room 212. The Big Carrot, 348 Danforth. thebigcarrot.ca.

Omnimax Films At The Science Centre Voyage Of Time (Sat 7 pm) and A Beautiful Planet, Rocky Mountain Express, Under The Sea and Dream Big (daily, see website for times). $9-$13. Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills. ontariosciencecentre.ca.

Prometheus Screening the 2012 sci-fi film by Ridley Scott. 6 pm. Free. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7049.

The Secret Sessions: The Movie Experience Secret film screening, immersive theatre, food and drink. Mar 14-17 at 7 pm. $60. Location, dress code, hints and clues revealed after ticket purchase. thesecretsessions.ca.

Friday, March 17

Britain’s Trillion Pound Island – Inside Cayman Rebel Films presents the documentary on corporations that do not pay tax, plus short OCAP doc Bursting At The Seams. 7 pm. $4 donation requested. Room 5-150. OISE, 252 Bloor W. socialistaction.ca/rebel.

Ex Machina Screening the 2015 sci-fi film by Alex Garland. 6 pm. Free. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. 416-393-7049.

Fiddler On The Roof CINSSU Free Fridays presents the 1971 film by Norman Jewison. 7 pm. Free. Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex. cinssu.ca.

Leprechaun Movie Drinking Game Drunken Cinema screens the 1993 cult horror film for their St. Patrick’s Day Edition. Props, drinking game cards, popcorn, prizes & more. 7:45 pm (doors 7 pm). $5. The Steady Cafe & Bar, 1051 Bloor W. fb.com/DrunkenCinemaTO.

Weirdos Director Bruce McDonald introduces his 2016 film at this screening. 7 pm. $10-$14. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King W. tiff.net.

Saturday, March 18

Lisa Jackson’s Highway Of Tears Screening of Jackson’s 4-minute 360 degree video about missing & murdered Indigenous women, plus other short films followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker. 6-9 pm. Free. Room 179. University College, 15 King’s College Circle. fb.com/WeAreTheLand2017.

Video Fever Emerging artists video showcase, artists in attendance, Q+A to follow, 6 pm Mar 18. Trinity Square Video, 401 Richmond W #121. trinitysquarevideo.com.

Sunday, March 19

Frank Sinatra – The Voice of America Doc Soup screening of Annette Baumeister’s doc. 11 am. $16. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor W. hotdocscinema.ca.

The Lion King Screening of the 1994 Disney animated feature. 6 pm. No cover. Louis Cifer Brew Works, 417 Danforth. 647-350-5087.

Mohawk Girls Episode screening and Q&A with cast member Maika Harper. Noon-3 pm. Free. WGSI Lounge. U of T New College, 40 Willcocks. fb.com/WeAreTheLand2017.

On The Town Musicale presents a screening of the 1949 Gene Kelly & Frank Sinatra film. 4:30 pm (pre-show from 4 pm). $10, adv $8. Royal Cinema, 608 College. musicale.ca.

Tales, Stories and Film Meet kids’ author Andrée Poulin followed by screening of Ernest And Célestine. French event. 2 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

Monday, March 20

Migrant Dreams Doc screening followed by a panel to discuss the relationship between migration, labour and Indigenous land. 6-9 pm. Free. Nexus Lounge, 12th floor. OISE, 252 Bloor W. eventbrite.ca/e/32497640317.

The Stairs Canadian Film Forum screening of Hugh Gibson’s 2016 documentary followed by discussion with the filmmaker. 7 pm. Free (RSVP required). Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex. 416-978-2510, bit.ly/2m5aHoA.

Toronto Film Society WS Van Dyke’s 1939 film It’s A Wonderful World at 7 pm, and Lloyd Bacon’s 1942 film Larceny, Inc, 8:30 pm. $15 double feature, stu $10. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. torontofilmsociety.com.

Tuesday, March 21

Red Sorghum Screening of Zhang Yimou’s 1987 film on 16mm, followed by Q&A with scholars in Chinese cultural history. Mandarin w/ English subtitles. 6-9 pm. Free (RSVP required). Innis Town Hall, 2 Sussex. 416-978-3600, hongkong.library.utoronto.ca.

Film festivals

Canadian Film Fest The indie-spirited festival that celebrates Canadian filmmakers offers feature films, shorts and workshops. Featured filmmakers include Chris Scheuerman, Ken Fintkleman, April Mullen, Suri Parmar and others. $15, pass $150. Scotiabank Theatre, 259 Richmond W. canfilmfest.ca. Mar 21 to 25

T.O. Short Film Festival Films from Toronto and Canadian filmmakers plus presentations from around the globe. Two shorts blocks/night, 6:15 and 7:45 pm. $5/block. Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton. torontoshort.com. Mar 13 to 17