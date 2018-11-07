Two must-sees at Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival

TORONTO REEL ASIAN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL from Thursday (November 8) to November 16 at multiple venues. reelasian.com. Rating: NNNN

The 22nd Reel Asian festival brings a host of contemporary Asian cinema – features, documentaries and shorts – to Toronto audiences, supplementing the programming with panels and post-screening Q&As. Here are two titles you won’t want to miss.

× Expand Kulap Vilaysack digs into her own Origin Story in personal doc.

ORIGIN STORY (Kulap Vilaysack, U.S./Laos). 106 minutes. Monday (November 12), 5:15 pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox 4. Rating: NNNN

Since she was a child, podcaster and TV writer/producer Vilaysack (Who Charted, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) has lived with the knowledge that the man who raised her was not her father. (Her mother blurted it out during an argument.) Decades later, and trying to start a family of her own, she’s ready to meet her biological father – which will require reconciling with her unstable mom, travelling to her parents’ homeland of Laos and reopening some very old wounds.

Origin Story bears a glancing resemblance to Sarah Polley’s Stories We Tell in that both are personal documentaries in which a filmmaker investigates her family history and winds up confronting herself. But Vilaysack’s film is very much its own thing – a way to get the answers she’s sought, sure, but maybe also a place to put the anger she’s been carrying over this for all these years.

× Expand One Cut Of The Dead is bloody great fun.

ONE CUT OF THE DEAD (Shinichiro Ueda, Japan). 95 minutes. November 15, 7 pm, Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre. Rating: NNNN

Perhaps the most fun you’ll have watching people’s heads come flying off, Ueda’s ebullient comedy – which opens with a zombie attack on a film shoot, and then spirals off into a delirious narrative pile-on – is the Day For Night of splatter movies. Or maybe the Living In Oblivion. Whichever reference makes more of an impact on you, I guess.

Discussing the plot would be spoilerish and also pointless. Suffice to say it’s a celebration of filmmaking ingenuity and gleeful bloodletting, with a clever father-daughter story that emerges in its second half to make everything that much sweeter. Also, zombies. I did mention the -zombies, right?