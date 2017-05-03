69 MINUTES OF 86 DAYS (Egil Håskjold Larsen, Norway). 70 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Egil Håskjold Larsen’s 69 Minutes Of 86 Days is a refugee narrative stripped of all politics. The filmmaker simply tags along with a displaced Syrian family as they make their way to a new home in Europe.

Shooting in long, fluid takes with no narration and no onscreen identification, Larsen has made a movie about waiting and movement. We watch three-year-old Lean, her parents and their friends queuing for food, lining up to board a ship, walking from a port to find a ride to the next place.

Sometimes Lean gets cranky, but not very often; mostly she’s just curious about what’s going on and excited about the journey. She’s a kid, in other words, and her family is doing everything they can to make her life as normal as possible in a time of unimaginable upheaval. And if you can watch this movie and come away thinking these people are an existential menace to your way of life, I don’t want to know you.

May 7, 3:30 pm, Aga Khan Museum