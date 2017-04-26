DERBY CRAZY LOVE (Maya Gallus, Justine Pimlott, Canada). 62 minutes. Rating: NNNN

This high-energy doc by local filmmakers Maya Gallus and Justine Pimlott follows the Montreal New Skids, a gritty roller derby team attempting to achieve world-class status.

The players, all of them unpaid, are courageous in their commitment, and great camera work gives a real sense of how physically demanding the sport is. Though in its earliest incarnation roller derby came off as the equivalent of men's staged wrestling, it's serious business these days.

The doc is light on analysis of how class plays into the sport, but the filmmakers take deep pleasure in the ways roller derby women subvert gender stereotypes.

Fast, fun and smart.

Apr 28, 12:45 pm, TIFF 3