Hot Docs 2017: directory of reviews

NOW's film department has been busy watching selections from Hot Docs 2017! Here's what we've reviewed so far! (More to come).
* is a critics' pick (NNNNN or NNNN)
- *32 Pills
- *78/52
- *About My Liberty
- All You Need Is Love (Episode 14, The Beatles)
- Becoming Bond
- Bee Nation
- A Better Man
- The Beatles And World War II
- Bill Nye: Science Guy
- *Brimstone & Glory
- *The Challenge
- *City Of Ghosts
- *Death In The Terminal
- *The Departure
- *Derby Crazy Love
- Divine Divas
- *Do Donkeys Act?
- *For Ahkeem
- *The Fruitless Tree
- Genius And The Opera Singer
- *Gilbert
- Grey Violet - Odd One Out
- *Hobbyhorse Revolution
- *Hope
- House Of Z
- Integral Man
- *Life To Come
- *Long Strange Trip
- *Machines
- *Maison Du Bonheur
- *Manic
- Mermaids
- Mommy Dead And Dearest
- More Art Upstairs
- Motel
- Muhi – Generally Temporary
- *My Enemy, My Brother
- New Chefs On The Block
- PACmen
- Pecking Order
- *Photon
- Playing God
- *Quest
- *Raise Your Arms And Twist
- *Ramen Heads
- *Rat Film
- *Resurrecting Hassan
- The Road Movie
- *Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World
- Secondo Me
- Shiners
- *Spettacolo
- *Spookers
- A Story Of Sahel Sounds
- Strad Style
- *Strong Island
- Susanne Bartsch: On Top
- *Unarmed Verses
- *Vancouver: No Fixed Address
- Weaving
- What Lies Upstream
- *White Walls Say Nothing
- *Who Is Arthur Chu?
- Winnie
- You’re Soaking In It