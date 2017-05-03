ISLAND SOLDIER (Nathan Fitch, U.S.). 85 minutes. Rating: NNN

The Federated States of Micronesia spent decades under American administration, becoming a sovereign nation in 1986 under a compact with the U.S. that allows for financial aid and a number of other rights, including the right of Micronesian citizens to join the U.S. military. Sapuro “Sapp” Nena joined up, fought in Afghanistan and died there, a loss that left his family reeling.

Director Nathan Fitch reveals not only the impact on Sapp’s family but the larger consequences of Micronesian participation in the American armed forces – and the lack of support for those who come home. (Citizens of the FSM are welcome to serve, but there’s nothing in the compact about post-service care or support.)

It’s a strong subject and a moving story, though I wasn’t crazy about the film’s structure, in which Fitch mixes past and present in a manner that distracts rather than illuminates. But when the focus is on Sapp’s family, Island Soldier lands hard.

May 3, 9 pm, TIFF 3; May 4, 8:30 pm, Scotiabank 13; May 6, 3:30 pm, Hart House Theatre