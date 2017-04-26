MOMMY DEAD AND DEAREST (Erin Lee Carr, U.S.). 82 minutes. Rating: NNN

File this one under "Whoa, there are some messed-up people in the world!" When Dee Dee Blanchard was stabbed to death, her wheelchair-bound daughter Gypsy Rose was not a suspect. But soon, Gypsy Rose's emails with her secret boyfriend made it clear to police that she was involved in the murder.

Turns out the girl could, in fact, walk, had been given a raft of surgeries by doctors convinced of their need by Dee Dee, who was raking in dough via online fundraising schemes, and was more or less imprisoned by her abusive mother.

The story's mind-boggling and well told, harnessing interviews with doctors, lawyers and family members, including Gypsy Rose's father, Rod, who'd left years before. And it asks important questions: Pulled from school in Grade 2 and isolated from community, can Gypsy Rose know right from wrong? For that matter, does she know now how to tell the truth?

But while we learn Gypsy Rose's story, we don't find out enough about that of the obviously disturbed Dee Dee. And it's a big missing piece.

