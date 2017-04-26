MOTEL (Jesse McCracken, Canada). 57 minutes. Rating: NNN

In a Niagara Falls motel converted into an affordable housing complex, dozens of marginalized people are trying to get their lives together. They're aided by managers Brian, a burnt-out former war journalist, and Linda, who's got God in her life but no romance.

Jesse McCracken's modest doc lacks much action or momentum, and it fails to address some key questions. But the residents' hard-luck stories - often told in voice-over - are deeply affecting, and McCracken effectively contrasts them with flashy images from the tourist area.

