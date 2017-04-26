PACMEN (Luke Walker, U.S./Australia). 82 minutes. Rating: NN

PACmen looks at the coterie of evangelical power players who backed Ben Carson in the 2015 GOP Presidential primary. A conservative hero in 2013 for ranting about Barack Obama's health care plan at the National Prayer Breakfast, Carson was deemed an appropriately godly contender - and his status as a Washington outsider made him even more appealing.

As it turned out, Carson was also profoundly unqualified for a political campaign, which his supporters would discover in the months to come, and director Luke Walker is there to capture each disheartening gaffe and half-assed response. But that's all he does; there's no larger point being made, and the lack of access to Carson leaves PACmen feeling even more hollow than it might have otherwise.

