PECKING ORDER (Slavko Martinov, New Zealand). 88 minutes. Rating: NNN

Christchurch's annual National Poultry Show attracts chicken breeders from all over New Zealand, who bring their finest birds to compete for best-of-breed and best-in-show prizes - and to work out their personal rivalries.

Pecking Order follows a handful of competitors on the road to the 2015 competition as they fuss about breed standards, feather flocking and petty rivalries. If you think anything to do with chickens is automatically funny, you'll have a ball, but personally, I found director Slavko Martinov's cutesy musical choices and winking tone more than a little wearying.

