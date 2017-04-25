RESURRECTING HASSAN (Carlo Guillermo Proto, Canada/Chile).100 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Here's an example of a filmmaker losing control of his story while still keeping absolute control over the film as a whole. This strange and intense piece begins when a family - Denis and Peggy Harting and their daughter Lauvia, all visually impaired and who busk in the subway - engage with spiritualists to resurrect Lauvia's brother, Hassan, who drowned almost 15 years ago.

But soon it veers into an examination of family dynamics as Denis and Peggy's relationship falters, thanks largely to an online relationship she's pursuing.

The movie gets sometimes unbearably close to the Hartings, passionate, compelling characters who make eerily beautiful music. It's also one of the saddest films I've seen in a long time.

Apr 30, 2:45 pm, Scotiabank 4; May 2, 12:30 pm TIFF 2; May 5; 3:30 pm, Scotiabank 7