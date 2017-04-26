STRAD STYLE (Stefan Avalos, U.S.). 104 minutes. Rating: NNN

Daniel Houck, an eccentric loner living in an isolated farm in Ohio, is obsessed with great violins, and he's determined to recreate Paganini's legendary Il Cannone Guarnerius for European violinist Razvan Stoica, whom he befriends on Facebook.

Director Stefan Avalos is obviously intrigued by Houck, who's barely making ends meet, is on medication for bipolar disorder and believes in candle magic.

But the film is as easily distracted as its subject, and there's so much missing info. Has Houck ever made a violin before? Is Stoica planning to pay him for the instrument?

Still, the climax is highly watchable, and the score - all performed by Avalos - is lively and well played.

