THE CHALLENGE (Yuri Ancarani, France/Italy). 70 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Rich people and their exotic pets are more ubiquitous than ever, thanks to Instagram, but Yuri Ancarani's doc about ultra-wealthy sheikhs converging in the Qatari desert for a falconry competition shows no platform can do justice to the subject like the big screen.

Opening with an extended shot of swarming birds set to a grand overture, The Challenge continuously rises to the occasion, framing jaw-dropping indulgence - a cheetah riding shotgun in a custom Lambo, hooded falcons travelling in a private jet, a biker on a gold-plated motorcycle and luxury SUVs careening through sand dunes - with the rapturous sweep of an old Hollywood adventure film.

The classic cinema feel not only plays up the ancient/modern dynamic so clearly on display, but undercuts the sheikhs' stone-faced passivity with an appropriate mix of awe and ridiculousness. Ancarani's piece de resistance is a falcon's-eye cam that jarringly flips the perspective for the climactic competition.

Apr 29, 6:15 pm, Scotiabank 7; May 3, 3:30 pm, Innis; May 5, 8:15 pm, Innis