THE FRUITLESS TREE (Aicha Macky, France/Niger). 52 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Filmmaker Aicha Macky narrates her own story of being married but childless - a state that, in Niger, invites scorn and hatred from all corners. She also reflects on her own mother, who died in childbirth.

In a series of quiet but telling scenes, many involving the use of a Nigerien radio host fielding calls about infertility, Macky uncovers her culture's misogyny: women are blamed for their childlessness, even if their husband is infertile; men don't accompany women to hospitals; it's socially acceptable for a husband to find other women to bear his children.

Macky finds solace bonding with other childless women, including a charismatic midwife.

While there's no easy solution, the film does provide an affirming glimmer of hope, even if it feels abrupt.

May 2, 8:30 pm, Innis; May 3, 3:45 pm, TIFF 4; May 4, 3:30 pm, TIFF 3