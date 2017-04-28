THE QUIET ZONE (Elisa Gonzalez, Daniel Froidevaux, ­Canada). 45 minutes. Rating: NNN

The National Radio Quiet Zone is an area of West Virginia where the use of electronic devices is discouraged because they interfere with the operations of the massive radio telescope at the centre of the zone.

As a result, the zone serves as a haven for people suffering from electrical sensitivity, who find they can live more comfortably knowing there aren’t any power stations, televisions or WiFi routers polluting their environment.

The Quiet Zone looks at what happens in the absence of modern technology: What do people do? How do they pass the time? Following a handful of people living truly disconnected lives, directors Elisa Gonzalez and Daniel Froidevaux find an interesting way to contemplate the social changes wrought by the digital age. Even at 45 minutes, though, it feels a little long.

