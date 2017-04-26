WHITE WALLS SAY NOTHING (Jonny Robson, Gates Bradley, Argentina/U.S.). 70 minutes. Rating: NNNN

In Buenos Aires, graffiti was a key element of the people's resistance to the military dictatorship that ruled Argentina in the 70s and 80s. Now it pops up as cheeky social commentary or signature installations, reflecting a brighter, more optimistic national spirit.

Jonny Robson and Gates Bradley's doc is remarkably upbeat given the grim origins of its subject matter. The filmmakers take a bright, snappy approach to the art form's evolution from protest to prankishness, interviewing several generations of artists and offering dozens of examples of inventive street art from the present day.

It's a film that's deeply pleasurable to watch, but one that never forgets all this beauty and invention was born in darkness.

