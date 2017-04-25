WHO IS ARTHUR CHU? (Yu Gu, Scott Drucker, U.S./Canada). 90 minutes. Rating: NNNN

The 11-time Jeopardy champ who was demonized for his unorthodox way of playing is now trying to build a career as a writer and commentator on everything from online nerd culture and gender issues to racial stereotypes.

Co-directors Yu Gu and Scott Drucker follow Arthur Chu around as he meets with editors, hones his public speaking and cranks out articles.

None of this is quite as interesting as Chu's relationship with his family: wife Eliza, who's battling a serious disease and has her own job woes (which Chu seems oblivious to), and especially his distant, judgmental father, who's got a big secret back in Taiwan.

If the film lacks a climax, it's because Chu's still uncertain about his next move. But it's a smart look at an unlikely pop culture spokesperson and articulate Asian-American role model who, while brilliant, hasn't followed the well-trod path.

