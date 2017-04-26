YOU'RE SOAKING IN IT (Scott Harper, Canada). 75 minutes. Rating: NNN

In his new feature doc, Scott Harper (The Age Of Anxiety) looks at the evolution of advertising and concludes that the industry has fallen very, very far from the artful pitches of the era romanticized in Mad Men. Marketing for the social media age is an onslaught of focus-grouped, demographically targeted placements that find us through browsing activity, website cookies and Facebook data mining. And it's only going to get more aggressive and insidious.

The doc finds intriguing ways to illustrate its points, including interviews with key figures in advertising past and present. My personal favourite is Ethan Zuckerman, who wrote the code for the pop-up browser ad and is very, very sorry.

I had less patience for the framing sequence where a class of Toronto children are trained to spot advertising content in the media they consume, which seemed a little too on the nose, but your mileage may vary.

