Hot Docs review: Bisbee '17

(Robert Greene, U.S.). 118 minutes. Rating­: NNNNN

Robert Greene’s films linger in the cracks between fiction and non-fiction. His previous documentaries emphasize actors performing in staged scenarios to draw out emotional truths, and his latest is even more ambitious: an absorbing meta-doc with the sweep of a classic American western.

In 1917, a copper mine in the Arizona-Mexico border town Bisbee conspired with deputized citizens to illegally round up roughly 1,300 striking workers – mostly immigrants – and deport them 1,600 miles away. The social cleanse has been erased from history books, so on its centennial Greene and local residents decide to reenact it. The collaboration brings together an eclectic cast of citizens, each distinct and with strong senses of their identities who come to see echoes of their own lives in the story they are to inhabit.

Working with painterly DP Jarred Alterman, the director makes the most of Bisbee’s beautiful terrain, using striking framing and slow pans to suggest a haunting sense of emptiness. There are no archival images, so the trauma and tragedy are conveyed entirely through the lens of the re-enactors, people who continue to be affected by issues of race, labour and immigration. It’s all about little gestures and glances, and when past and present collide in the climactic scenes, it’s thrilling to watch.

