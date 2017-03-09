How a Craigslist plea turned into an It's Always Sunny finale viewing party

Last Saturday, in a spasm of desperation, I posted an ad in the uncharted hinterland that is Craigslist’s Women Seeking Women section. I wasn’t looking for a date, mind you. I wasn’t a StudLesbian for PillowPrincessLesbianBottom, or a Boi-ish Dominant Seeking Feisty Femme, or even a Kinky Bisexual Femme Looking for Muse.

No, my headline said it all: NEED WOMAN W/ TV TO LET ME WATCH SEASON FINALE OF IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA.

By the next day, a screenshot of my ad had gone viral on IMGUR to the tune of nearly 300,000 views, and my inbox was full to the brim with offerings of living rooms and television sets and high-definition FXX.

For the uninitiated, Sunny is a thoroughly vulgar sitcom about five friends who run a dive bar and commit various violent acts of questionable legality. The show has cultivated a devoted audience of frat boys – and a much smaller, very niche audience of LGBT fans who live and die for the love story between central characters Mac McDonald and Dennis Reynolds.

Over the course of its 12-year run, the simmering homoeroticism that powers Dennis and Mac’s every interaction has been the show’s most reliable running joke. Mac, on one occasion, tells a (female) sex partner, “The only way it’s really gonna work for me is if you’re dressed like Dennis, and if you get behind me and stay behind me the whole time.” Later on, Dennis marries his high school sweetheart – for a grand total of five days – and divorces her instantaneously when she asks that he stop spending so much time with Mac. And in series highlight Mac and Dennis Break Up, the roommates decide to spend some time apart – only for Dennis to suffer a full mental breakdown when Mac isn’t around to peel his apples.

But earlier this year, in a rare moment of true sincerity for the show, Mac came out of the closet for real. In a subsequent interview, showrunner Charlie Day said, “There was a little social responsibility to say, hey, we’ve dragged on this joke of this guy being in the closet, and perhaps it does better societal good to actually have him come out.”

And ever since, Sunny has ramped up the tension between Mac and Dennis to critical levels. The synopsis for the season finale said that the two would “pose as a couple” as part of the gang’s weekly hare-brained scheme. And decades of rom-com precedence told me how that would end.

So even though hitting up Craigslist to solicit access to strangers’ television sets is not something I do every day, I just really needed to watch the finale. I needed to watch it live. And I needed to watch it with someone I knew would understand the historic gravity of the moment.

Ergo, plumbing the depths of Craigslist for fellow Mac/Dennis lesbians.

In a testament to the wonderful weirdness of Toronto, I received scores of responses – so many, in fact, that I ended up meeting a bunch of strangers in another stranger’s living room last night for a full-blown viewing party. I paid for exactly $40 worth of pizza for the assembled guests, just as I promised in my Craigslist ad. Unfortunately, our initial plans to order Apiecalypse Now's Sunny-themed pizzas fell through, but I'm absolutely going to sample the Fat Mac and the Chili-Mac & Charlie at my earliest available opportunity.

Was the episode the stuff of dreams? Not quite. Mac and Dennis indeed posed as a couple, and long-hidden romantic truths indeed bubbled to the surface. But in the end, Dennis announced that he would be moving out of the apartment he shares with Mac – and leaving Philly – to raise a child with a one-night stand he met during a layover in North Dakota.

Mac responded the way any reasonable person would: by firing a rocket-propelled grenade into the side of Dennis’s parked Range Rover.

Ah, to be young and in love.

The upside of all this is that Sunny's been renewed for two more seasons, and Mac and Dennis’s feelings for one another are no longer relegated to jokey subtext. And thanks to Craigslist, I now have tons of new friends to hang out with as we watch this epic love story unfold.

