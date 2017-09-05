Where to buy Kingsman-inspired spy style in Toronto

× Expand Taron Egerton as Gary "Eggsy" Unwin in Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and brings together an all-star cast that includes Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Colin Firth. Taron Egerton (pictured above) plays the central role of Gary “Eggsy” Unwin and showcases much of the film’s jet-setter fashion while racing from one pending calamity to the next.

Interest in men’s fashion and grooming has come a long way in recent years, which could be traced back to the Don Draper effect. In downtown Toronto, it’s fairly common to go a few blocks and see dozens of men dressed in on-trend, seasonal looks. Some research even suggests that the market for men’s shoes could soon eclipse women’s.

From eyewear to shoes, some of the most sought-after brands that show up in the new Kingsman film are also available right here in Toronto – though many items designed specifically for the big screen are only available through an exclusive partnership with UK-based online retailer, Mr. Porter.

For anyone looking to incorporate some international spy flair into their look, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite Kingsman style pieces and tracked down where you can pick them up locally or online.

× 1 of 5 Expand Images courtesy of Mr. Porter's Kingsman collection. × 2 of 5 Expand Images courtesy of Mr. Porter's Kingsman collection. × 3 of 5 Expand Images courtesy of Mr. Porter's Kingsman collection. × 4 of 5 Expand Images courtesy of Mr. Porter's Kingsman collection. × 5 of 5 Expand Images courtesy of Mr. Porter's Kingsman collection. Prev Next

The Watch

A sleek watch makes a style statement and also transforms the gesture of checking the time from digging around for your phone into a simple, classy turn of the wrist. The timepiece worn by Egerton in the film is a Tag Heuer “smartwatch,” meaning it has its own Android operating system to power Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity for a variety of digital functions. You can find Tag Heuer watches at Birks or Hudson’s Bay.

The Jacket

There are many suit jackets on display in Kingsman, but the one that caught our eye is a slim-fitted herringbone blazer with a felted undercollar and ticket pocket (view in photos above). This specific jacket is only available from Mr. Porter, though you may spot similar styles in Toronto.

The Glasses

Prescription glasses have rarely been portrayed as an asset to secret agents on film, unless they're harbouring a hidden laser or pin for picking handcuffs. Now, however, glasses can be a sign of style and civility for the fictional spies of the world. In Kingsman, multiple characters don glasses made by Cutler and Gross, who have a store location on Queen West.

The Shoes

A pair of Oxfords are standard for aspiring men of mystery. And while the specific George Cleverly shoes shown in the film are exclusively sold by Mr. Porter, you can find comparable and less expensive Oxford dress shoes from local stores like Heel Boy or Get Outside.

The Luggage

No sophisticated world-traveller look is complete without the right suitcase. In Kingsman, you'll spot Globe-Trotter luggage designed especially for the film. These items are not your typical rectangular monsters often seen rolling between airport gates, but vintage-style suitcases that complement a modern aesthetic. In Toronto, you can find Globe-Trotter luggage at Betty Hemmings stores.

×

Celebrate the September 22 release of Kingsman: The Golden Circle and visit the Kingsman Digital Residency!