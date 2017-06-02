Nine movies perfect for an all-female screening at your house right now

× Expand Photo credit: Jonathan Olley / I ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Rogue One: A Star Wars Story..L to R: Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk)..Ph: Jonathan Olley..© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY is not just the best Star Wars prequel, it’s the only one we need. Set immediately before the events of George Lucas’s landmark 1977 blockbuster, it’s an adventure story about the team of misfits and rebels (and one reprogrammed Imperial droid) who stole the plans for the Death Star from the evil Galactic Empire and allowed the Rebellion – as represented by some farm boy named Luke – to take advantage of its fatal design flaw. (See full Rogue One review).

HIDDEN FIGURES focuses on the real-life experience of three Black women who played integral roles in NASA’s early space projects: physicist Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), computer program­mer Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and engineer Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)

The story itself is obviously ginned up – almost to laughable proportions. The idea that seconds before John Glenn’s take0ff, Johnson had to be consulted to confirm the astronaut’s landing coordinates is ludicrous. And, try as the film might, it can’t make us worry for a second when NASA loses contact with Glenn that he won’t be coming back. (See full Hidden Figures review).

GHOST IN THE SHELL has some problems, to be sure, but weirdly enough Scarlett Johansson isn’t the worst of them. Johansson’s an engaging actor and a great physical performer; as the cyborg supercop hero of Masamune Shirow’s beloved manga (and Mamoru Oshii’s hugely influential 1995 anime adaptation), she keeps her neck ramrod straight and walks like a tank. It’s a great choice, and I bought our senior critic immediately. (See full Ghost In The Shell review).

KNOCK KNOCK stars Keanu Reeves as Evan, a married architect who makes the mistake of inviting two young women (Lorenza Izzo, Ana de Armas) into his empty home one rainy night when his wife and kids are away for the weekend.

It's a mistake because this is an Eli Roth movie, and that means our well-intentioned hero is about to suffer greatly for his kindness. (See full Knock Knock review).

EX MACHINA is a sleek, minor-key sci-fi film about a programmer tasked by a visionary to evaluate his latest project: an artificial intelligence in the form of a female android. It's the directorial debut of screenwriter Alex Garland (28 Days Later…, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go), who's as fascinated as ever by the intersection of human desire and technology: the film is at its best when the characters are simply talking to each other, creating a delicate, hypnotic back-and-forth between the humans and the new creature in their midst. (See full Ex Machina review).

THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN is basically a John Hughes movie for the present day, following a sensitive hero through a season of ups and downs that feel like the end of the world because she doesn’t have a larger frame of reference. Hailee Steinfeld plays Nadine, a hyper-articulate suburban junior whose life falls apart when her perfect older brother starts dating her best friend.(See full Edge Of Seventeen review).

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER may be the end of the road. Lured to Washington D.C. – which is crawling with zombies, so many zombies, you won’t believe how many zombies, people are talking about how many zombies there are, like a million and a half – by her longtime enemy the Red Queen, Alice is given a mission to save the world. She must make her way to The Hive, the secret facility in Raccoon City where the T-virus was first released, and find an airborne antidote to the T-virus that will wipe out anything that carries it. (See full Resident Evil: The Final Chapter review).

MOANA is a playful, self-aware delight from beginning to end, a cinematic Broadway musical from John Musker and Ron Clements, who perfected the form in The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Hercules. Musker and Clements take the standard quest narrative – teenage islander Moana (voiced by newcomer Auli’i Cravalho) sets sail to recruit the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson, perfectly cast) on a mission to save her people and the world – and reframe it, remixing the usual Disney mechanisms in a gorgeous visual aesthetic and an incredibly catchy song score distinguished by the signature verbal acrobatics of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. (See full Moana review).

MISS PEREGRINE'S HOME FOR PECULIAR CHILDREN introduces us to Florida teen Jake Portman (Asa Butterfield), whose grandfather (Terence Stamp) has told him many strange stories about growing up among children with remarkable powers. When Grandpa dies, Jake discovers the stories were real, leading him to seek out a community of superpowered “peculiars” hiding out in Wales. And surprise, surprise: Jake might be the most valuable peculiar of all. (See full Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children review).

LA LA LAND pairs Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as Hollywood dreamers who’d be perfect for each other if it weren’t for their wildly divergent interests and career paths. It’s not a new story, of course, and that’s the point. Chazelle’s movie is a swooning, glorious tribute to the risky pursuits of fame, art and love, not necessarily in that order. (See full La La Land review).

