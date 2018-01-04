NOW's 2018 film wish list

× Expand Let’s hope 2018 sees more women, like Greta Gerwig, behind the camera.

Hey, we actually made it to 2018! I’m only half joking; between climate change, political turmoil and the general crushing depression, 2017 felt like an ugly slide to oblivion and I am truly happy to have survived it.

Here’s what I’d like to see more of in this shiny new year – and while we’re at it, something I’d like to see a lot less.

More women, everywhere

In a perfect world, the outing of abusers in Hollywood (and elsewhere) in 2017 should lead to the return of the women whose careers were derailed by said abusers in 2018. If nothing else, I hope to see Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Asia Argento – and anyone else smeared as “crazy” or “difficult” because she wouldn’t give in to the loathsome advances of a shitbag mogul – back on screen or stage or anywhere else they ought to be.

I’d also love to see American studios move toward gender parity behind the camera in the way that Telefilm has, though of course that’s far less likely to happen. It’ll be money and success that drives that decision… and examples like Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman being the only good DC superhero movie so far are a decent start.

× Expand Jordan Peele’s Get Out should get more ­filmmakers to engage with social and political themes.

More diversity, period

More films from women is a good start. But let’s go further. More films from Black directors, Asian directors, Latinx directors, queer directors, aboriginal directors, South Asian directors, trans directors (like the Wachowskis, who keep shooting for another Matrix-sized hit) – and more scripts from those quarters as well. More voices mean more perspectives, and that’s never a bad thing. It is also perfectly fine for white men to make movies, though Michael Bay and David Ayer are welcome to take a year off.

More risks, more rewards

Jordan Peele’s Get Out demonstrated that there’s a market for projects that engage with social and political themes from unexpected angles (and make an awful lot of money on a modest budget). So 2018 is bound to bring us more movies chasing its specific vibe – though most of them will be blatant knockoffs, because that’s how the industry works. Still, at least a couple of them will be from filmmakers inspired and energized by the intelligence, sensitivity and sheer daring of Peele’s horror smash, rather than looking to draft on it. We’ll keep an eye out for them.

Less whining

This is absolutely not going to happen, but it’d be really, really nice if this year the online fanboys learned to calm the fuck down with the petitions to strike The Last Jedi from the Star Wars canon or restore Zack Snyder’s original cut of Justice League. Yes, nerds, once upon a time you used the power of the internet to make Samuel L. Jackson say something silly in the movie about the plane snakes; that is exactly why you don’t get to make creative decisions about anything else, ever.