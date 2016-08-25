Northern Exposure: who we can't wait to see at Fan Expo 2016

× Expand Gage Skidmore

Stan Lee

Thursday, 8 pm, room 105; Sunday, 11 am, room 105

The guy responsible for propelling Marvel Comics to the top of the heap – thanks to inventions like Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and tons more – makes his last Fan Expo appearance.

Sci-fi, comic book and horror stars are descending on Toronto for the mammoth convention, as famous for its fevered fans as for its star quotient. You can see obsessed nerds decked out in their favourite superhero’s gear and check out the people who created or played those iconic characters. Here’s who we think you should chase.

FAN EXPO CANADA at the Metro Convention Centre (255 Front W), September 1-4. All-day pass Thursday $25, Friday $40, Saturday $60, Sunday $45, four-day pass $125. Autographs and photo op prices vary. fanexpocanada.com.

× Expand Gage Skidmore

Gillian Anderson

Saturday, 2:30 pm, room 102

After returning last year in the resurgent X-Files and giving a knockout performance in the third season of Hannibal, Anderson hits town on a high. Look for her in Bryan Fuller’s new series, American Gods, set to premiere in 2017.

× Expand Gage Skidmore

Mark Hamill

Friday, 5 pm, room 105; Sunday, 5 pm, room 105

Star Wars’ original Luke Skywalker returned to the franchise in 2015 for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He’s making his first Fan Expo Canada appearance. Completists will find this hard to resist.

× Expand Gage Skidmore

Hayley Atwell

Saturday, 3:30 pm, room 105

The original Peggy Carter in the Captain America movies has busted out in her own series, Agent Carter, and that character is rapidly turning into a formidable feminist icon.

John and Joan Cusack

Saturday, 12:30 pm, room 105

And if you want to get a little more serious, check out this engaging bro-ther-sister act. He’s got the heavier resumé (Being John Malkovich, High Fidelity), but she’s got the Oscar noms (Working Girl, In & Out).

