Hot Docs review: Siblings

SIBLINGS (Audrey Gordon, France). 63 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Audrey Gordon’s small, lyrical, fly-on-the-wall doc drops in on a summer camp where siblings separated by foster homes reunite annually.

The children, from adolescents to verging on adult, soak up everything they missed in the year together, whether it’s a birthday cake, impromptu dance-off or aimless but comforting wandering. The film doesn’t hang on their unfortunate circumstances, nor does it try to impose any meaning beyond a clever structure that’s aware of how fleeting time can be.

But within that time, Gordon collects moments between these kids and sees something beautiful in the unique connections they make.

