Abacus: Small Enough To Jail doesn’t sell its subjects short

ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL (Steve James). 88 minutes. Opens Friday (June 2). See listing. Rating: NNNN

Remember the economic meltdown of 2008, and how none of the major banks was held criminally responsible because they were “too big to fail”? Well, veteran documentarian Steve James (Hoop Dreams, The Interrupters, Life Itself) would like to introduce you to the one bank that was targeted.

Abacus Federal Savings Bank was a small family-run company founded in New York in 1984 by Thomas Sung, who wanted to help his fellow immigrants build a future in America. It was little. It was friendly. It was the only bank that would be indicted for conspiracy to commit mortgage fraud in the wake of the collapse, because… well, see the title.

The real culprits were untouchable, but going after Abacus for a few inconsistencies (which turned out to be the work of an employee taking bribes to favourably fudge client statements) would give the justice system a paper victory. Except that the Sungs fought back.

The Sungs’s legal machinations are less interesting than their refusal to be scapegoated. And as James tracks their case through the courts, Thomas and his adult daughters tell their stories together and separately, arguing around a dinner table like any other clan. Their interpersonal dynamic is fascinating, and at its best, the film plays like a crackling family drama. It might even make a great stage play someday.