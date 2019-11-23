What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in December 2019

× Expand Amazon Prime Video Canada The Expanse season 4 Toronto-shot sci-fi series The Expanse is back for a fourth season.

WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH

The Expanse (season 4)

Cancelled by Syfy after three years and almost immediately picked up by Amazon, this complex, heavily allegorical sci-fi show about political tensions between the peoples of the colonized solar system reshuffles things considerably in its new season, with the crew of the Rocinante leaving the Earth-Mars war behind to explore the newly colonized world of Ilus – and landing smack in the middle of a new set of problems. Pacific Rim’s Burn Gorman joins the cast as a new character who sure seems like one of those problems. But we’re more interested to see how Cara Gee’s ferocious Belter rebel Drummer figures into the action, and whether producer Naren Shankar uses any recognizable Toronto exteriors for the Ilusian surface. December 13

SOLID BETS

Late Night

Mindy Kaling wrote this sharp and funny look at Hollywood post #OscarsSoWhite and #MeToo, pulling the curtain back on an industry struggling to change while dying to stay relevant. Emma Thompson predictably nails a powerhouse performance as a long-running late-night talk show host who must heed advice from Kaling’s bubbly diversity-hire writer. The movie keeps things likable, accessible and even silly at times, but without compromising its incisive look at how deep biases run in the entertainment industry. Read our review here. December 10

Beverly Hills Cop

As the long-gestating Beverly Hills Cop 4 ramps up at Netflix, Amazon is making the original available. The classic action comedy stars Eddie Murphy as a Detroit detective sniffing out his friend’s murderers on Rodeo Drive. The actor takes every opportunity to needle white people, making them cower hilariously in the presence of a Black man with a loud mouth. The trailblazing comedian is enjoying a renaissance at the moment, with upcoming sequels to Beverly Hills Cop and Coming To America in the works, as well as Oscar chatter surrounding his performance in Dolemite Is My Name. Start the nostalgic retrospectives with this game-changing classic. December 31

List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in December:

December 1

Bad Santa

Down To You

Four Christmases

Get Santa

Gnomeo And Juliet

I Don’t Know How She Does It

Just Friends

Nativity!

The Nativity Story

No Country For Old Men

Nutcracker In 3D

The Nut Job

Reindeer Games

The Road To Christmas

Santa’s Apprentice

Serendipity

Will And Grace (2017)

Winter Wonderland

December 4

John Wick

John Wick 2

December 5

Inside Edge (season 2)

Thursday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. Colorado Bears

December 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (season 3)

December 10

Late Night

December 12

Long Shot

Night Hunter

Thursday Night Football – New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens

December 13

The Expanse (season 4)

December 15

The Boy 2

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

December 19

Booksmart

December 20

The Aeronauts

December 23

Angel Of Mine

December 29

Midsommar

December 31

American Pie

Beverly Hills Cop

Black Hat

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Monsters Vs. Aliens

Mortdecai

My Spy

Oblivion

Available on Prime Video Channels:

Ongoing

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas on W Network (STACKTV)

December 1

Midsomer Murders (season 21) (Acorn TV)

December 4

The Gulf (season 1) (Sundance Now)

December 5

Vikings (season 6) (STACKTV)

December 16

Love Island Australia (season 2)(hayu)

December 26

When Calls The Heart (season 7 – Christmas special) (Super Channel)

