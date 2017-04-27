An American Dream is smug and ­insufferable

AN AMERICAN DREAM: THE EDUCATION OF WILLIAM BOWMAN (Ken Finkleman). 86 minutes. Opens Friday (April 28). See listing. Rating: N

Written and directed by Ken Finkleman in a mode I can only describe as “wrongheaded Lindsay Anderson,” An American Dream: The Education Of William Bowman wants to be a biting satire of contemporary American culture.

But Finkleman’s satire is toothless. It gently gums its target, hoping to be noticed and deemed adorable – you know, like 80s-era Air Farce or perhaps The Newsroom, that shameless rip-off of The Larry Sanders Show that made Finkleman a Canadian media star back in the 90s.

It’s smug and insufferable – calculated jokes aimed at obvious targets, with one lazy idea piled on top of the last. This is the sort of movie that thinks scoring a gunfight with wacky banjo music will be hailed as original, or even daring.

No cliché goes unturned – hypocritical Christians, hyperbolic media, drone strikes, two-faced politicians, you name it – and a host of gifted performers (including Derek McGrath, Rick Roberts, Ron Lea, Natalie Lisinska and The Beaverton’s Emma Hunter) is utterly wasted.

Finkleman’s always been self-congratulatory, but with this one – set up as the delirious fantasy of a heartland naïf (Jake Croker) after he’s laid out during a high school football game – he’s patting himself on the back so hard I’m surprised he didn’t break both arms.