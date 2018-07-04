Review: Ant-Man And The Wasp deserves all its buzz

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP (Peyton Reed). 118 minutes. Opens Friday (July 6). See listing. Rating: NNNN

I would never dream of spoiling anything in Ant-Man And The Wasp, but for those of you wondering how it fits into the larger continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – which reached a pretty major turning point with April’s Avengers: Infinity War – all you really need to know is that, yes, technically this is a prequel.

And that’s a good thing. Ant-Man And The Wasp arrives as a nice little palate cleanser after the galaxy-spanning action of Infinity War. It’s a self-contained caper picture that tells us breezy, chaotic silliness still has a place in the MCU’s larger vision. Sure, this movie’s immediate predecessors stretched out over some very large canvases… but when your hero is the size of an insect, you can find a pretty large canvas in your own living room.

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has become very familiar with his living room, since he’s spent the last couple of years under house arrest after joining #TeamCap in 2016’s Civil War. (Okay, so it isn’t totally self-contained.) But he’s been using that time to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson), her mom, Maggie (Judy Greer), and Maggie’s new husband, Paxton (Bobby Cannavale), and it’s working out pretty well. And hey, his house arrest is up in a couple of days!

Which, of course, is precisely when Scott gets mixed up in another dangerous project being carried out by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and his daughter, Hope (Evangeline Lilly), who were forced underground after the Civil War thing and thus don’t really appreciate what Scott did with their super-suit. But comic-book storylines being what they are, Scott’s their only shot at finding Hope’s long-lost mother, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), who went sub-atomic to disarm a nuke back in the 80s and may have been stranded in the quantum realm ever since.

And because comic-book storylines also depend on callbacks and complications, trouble follows in the form of a scheming arms dealer (Walton Goggins) and the mysterious, semi-intangible Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), which leads Hank to contact a former colleague (Laurence Fishburne) and open up yet another box of broken relationships and long-boiling resentment.

If it sounds like all this is very serious… well, don’t worry. The synopsis of any Marvel movie sounds awfully serious, because it never accounts for the tone. And at its heart, Ant-Man And The Wasp is a movie about Scott and his pals – especially the invaluable Michael Peña as the ambitious, excitable Luis – blundering into a high-stakes situation to goof around in the face of danger.

It’s a comedy with a couple of superheroes bouncing around inside of it, and though the super-physics are treated with something approaching a straight face, this is still a movie where somebody takes down a car with a giant Hello Kitty Pez dispenser.

Back for his second go-round, Peyton Reed gets to elaborate on the first film’s unique take on action sequences and expand on its entangled themes of family and purpose; the idea of absent parents weighs heavily on at least three sets of characters here, and even Ghost gets a backstory where that factors in. Ant-Man And The Wasp doesn’t really have a villain in the conventional sense, just a collection of people whose goals are in conflict with one another’s, and that might be the most daring thing about the script – which, like the last one, boasts Rudd as a co-writer and offers the actor a role almost as perfectly suited to him as Tony Stark is to Robert Downey Jr.

Rudd’s easy charm and sly comic energy make a billion-dollar property feel like a slacker comedy made by some friends in their loft, with everyone in the cast getting at least one good moment. (Randall Park, as the federal agent charged with monitoring Scott, gets several.)

Lilly picks up Hope’s grudging acceptance of Scott’s value more or less where she left it, Douglas reconnects with Hank’s irascible, egotistical temper and the effects crews make sure they all have plenty of shiny things to poke at while they deliver the requisite technobabble. But that stuff’s not really important, and they know it. This is an Ant-Man movie. Just enjoy the ride and don’t swat anything on your way out of the theatre.

normw@nowtoronto.com | @normwilner