Battle Of The Sexes is an unbalanced match

BATTLE OF THE SEXES (Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton). 121 minutes. Opens Friday (September 22). See listing. Rating: NNN

In 1973, Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King met on a tennis court in the Houston Astrodome to determine which gender was better at tennis. It was a stunt, but in an era defined by the sexual revolution and the battle for women’s rights it was a very meaningful one.

Directors Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton (Little Miss Sunshine, Ruby Sparks) tell Riggs and King’s stories in a seriocomic mode in Battle Of The Sexes, following the personal turmoils each player endured over the months leading to their face-off. It’s a fertile premise, but the film somehow underperforms.

Simon Beaufoy’s script tries so hard to be even-handed in its storytelling that it winds up stuck in the mushy middle, arguing that Riggs only framed himself as a sexist asshole because he was a showman without confronting the impact of that decision. Steve Carell’s terrific at playing vulnerable jerks, but this isn’t the best use of his talents.

Emma Stone, on the other hand, is remarkably good at finding layers of self-doubt and self-loathing in every stage of King’s story, and her scenes with Andrea Riseborough (as King’s lover Marilyn Barnett) are electric.

I just found myself wishing Battle Of The Sexes had let itself be entirely about that, rather than bothering with all the other stuff.