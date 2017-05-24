Baywatch isn’t terrible but it’s only sporadically entertaining

BAYWATCH (Seth Gordon). 116 minutes. Opens Thursday (May 25). See listing. Rating: NN

Seth Gordon’s Baywatch goes on the shelf with Dax Shepard’s Chips as another unnecessary big-screen adaptation of a vaguely remembered TV show, films that aren’t quite self-aware enough to pull off the meta-joyride of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s magnificent 21 Jump Street pictures.

Baywatch isn’t terrible, but it’s way too long and way too flat to be more than sporadically entertaining. Above all, it’s disappointing that this is what passes for a hot project at a major studio nowadays, disappointing that it isn’t funnier or smarter about its origins as a cheesecake/beefcake delivery system and most disappointing of all that Gordon (Horrible Bosses) and his phalanx of screenwriters fail to capitalize on the full-bodied enthusiasm of their stars.

Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass are certainly up for anything, but their efforts to become crime-fighting lifeguards on the California coast (including punishing workout regimens) amount to very little. Likewise, Priyanka Chopra is utterly wasted as a generic villain out to use the Bay for nefarious purposes. (Her plan, which is almost laughably simplistic, at least feels like it came straight from the show.)

There are a couple of decent action sequences and a nice running gag of insults directed at Efron’s pretty-boy looks, but those are hardly reasons to make an entire movie, let alone one that’s nearly two hours long. Imagine how low the bar was for a Baywatch movie in the first place and maybe you’ll understand my frustration.