Below Her Mouth underestimates dykes’ smarts

BELOW HER MOUTH (April Mullen). 91 minutes. Opens Friday (February 10). See listing. Rating: NN

Commitment-phobic dyke Dallas (Erika Linder) loves the chase and starts pursuing the (maybe) straight and very engaged Jasmine (Natalie Krill), who resists for about a nanosecond.

Sex ensues, then more sex, then the two go to the Toronto Islands and more sex ensues. Eventually Jasmine has to choose between her fiancé (Sebastian Pigott) and Dallas.

Does it matter? We don’t get enough backstory to care about the characters, and there are maybe 50 lines of dialogue in the whole pic. But that’s kind of a good thing, since newcomer Linder mumbles all her lines and we can barely hear a word she’s saying. Krill, who has a much lengthier resume (stints in Wynonna Earp and Suits, for example), knows how to register emotion.

As an erotic exercise, the film is okay, though a scene in a bathtub strains credulity – and various body parts. And it’s always fun to see a movie proudly set in Toronto.

But you’d never know from this film that dykes can be sexy and smart at the same time.