Big Time is a solid doc about star Danish architect Bjarke Ingels

BIG TIME (Kaspar Astrup Schröder). 93 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (December 1). See listing. Rating: NNN

Big Time is a solid, serviceable profile of Danish star architect – or “starchitect” – Bjorke Ingels as he and his firm, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), go global and begin to reach the heights of that grand, punning title.

Leaving his firm’s headquarters in Copenhagen, where he created ingenious designs like an energy plant whose slanted roof contains a working ski slope, Ingels and his team set up a second office in New York City and take on high-profile projects like VIA 57 West, an innovative apartment complex on the Hudson River with a sky-high courtyard inspired by Central Park, and the fourth tower at the World Trade Centre.

Gregarious, open and friendly, Ingels is a great communicator, and some of the doc’s best sequences feature him taking pen to paper to illustrate his designs or explain, say, the various influences behind an iconic building like the Sydney Opera House.

Director Kaspar Astrup Schröder follows him for seven years, enough time to see the evolution of VIA 57 West from proposal to completion. He also captures a few key moments in Ingels’s personal life, including one that explains the moody, medical-looking interstitial sequences and the haunting use of sound in particular scenes.

There’s a lack of momentum to the film, but plenty of telling details. Who knew that Ingels – one of the world’s great builders – can’t tie a bow tie? The way this mini drama is resolved adds a bit of fun and heart to a very cerebral film.