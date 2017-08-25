Birth Of The Dragon still isn’t fully developed

× Expand James Dittiger _B8P8141.CR2

BIRTH OF THE DRAGON (George Nolfi). 95 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (August 25). See listing. Rating: NN

When George Nolfi brought Birth Of The Dragon to TIFF in 2016, it was hobbled by a huge conceptual problem.

The movie revolves around the legendary match between emerging martial artist Bruce Lee and Shaolin monk Wong Jack Man in San Francisco, 1964. That fight really happened, and it helped popularize kung fu in the West, setting Lee on the path to creating his own fighting style, jeet kune do.

Nolfi’s movie, written by Stephen J. Rivele and Christopher Wilkinson, reimagines Lee and Wong’s throwdown within an old-school chop-socky movie packed with gangsters, thugs and wisecracking sidekicks – the sort of films Lee was trying to make at the time, a simplistic adventure with exotic cultural elements and kick-ass fight scenes.

It was a pretty nifty idea, but then there was the white guy. By telling this story through the eyes of an American bystander – “Steve McKee,” a fictionalized version of Lee’s student and friend Steve McQueen – the early cut of Birth Of The Dragon kept pulling away from its central characters and wasting time with a dud of a hero.

It’s not that Billy Magnussen, who plays McKee, isn’t a good actor; it’s just that McKee isn’t nearly as interesting as either Philip Wan-lung Ng’s cocksure Lee or Xia Yu’s enigmatic Wong. And audiences knew it right away.

The new cut of Birth Of The Dragon loses about eight minutes of material, mostly pruned from the early scenes where McKee proves himself worthy of Lee’s mentorship. That’s good. McKee’s love for the captive restaurant girl Xiulan (Qu Jinging) still drives the plot, forcing Wong to accept Lee’s challenge, but now we get to the good stuff – the impressive fight scenes choreographed by Hong Kong legend Corey Yuen – that much sooner.

One problem has been fixed, but Birth Of The Dragon still comes up short. The fight scenes are great, but there’s still far too much padding around them – long, didactic scenes where Lee and Wong sit down and unload their biographies to McKee for our benefit.

Except for a key flashback to a fateful demonstration of Shaolin fighting styles, Nolfi’s made a movie that tells rather than shows – and much of what’s being told is stiff and clichéd, and not in a self-aware way that might have been fun.

A key component of the real Bruce Lee’s persona was his ability to glory in his feats of dexterity and strength: he could make us see how awesome it was to be him. Birth Of The Dragon opens with a Lee who hasn’t figured that part out yet, and it ends well before he does, telling us with a little bit of closing text that eventually he’d get there.

That’s the kind of thing you want to show people.