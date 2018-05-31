Review: Black Kite fails to launch

BLACK KITE (Tarique Qayumi). 82 minutes. Subtitled. Opens Friday (June 1). See listing. Rating: NN

On a very basic level, Black Kite deserves credit for simply existing. Afghan-born, Canadian-raised writer/director Tarique Qayumi shot his allegorical drama clandestinely in Kabul, at no small risk to himself and his crew, on a very small budget. And he got it out, and got it finished, and even brought it to TIFF last year.

But as impressive as Qayumi’s accomplishment may be, the resulting film falls well short of its intended impact. Flashing back over the entire life of a Taliban prisoner named Arian, the film is a heavy-handed story of a lifelong love of kite-flying handed down from parent to child – a pastime that represents freedom and artistic expression, and which becomes increasingly dangerous as his nation slides from peaceful monarchy into a fundamentalist wasteland.

It’s a solid idea and Haji Gul is appropriately soul-sick as the older Arian, recounting his story to a younger cellmate. But Qayumi doesn’t have the resources to bring his ambitious concept to life.

He’s forced to sketch in key sequences with montages of archival footage and awkward animated sequences, and he doesn’t trust the audience to understand his central metaphor; you can practically see highlighter marks on key lines of dialogue.

As a result, we’re always aware of what Black Kite is striving to be – and it’s frustrating to realize it’s not going to get there.