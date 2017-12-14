Black Mirror: Season 4 delivers thrills, chills and laughs

× Expand Georgina Campbell and Joe Cole play 20-somethings looking for love in the funniest episode of Black Mirror: Season 4.

BLACK MIRROR: SEASON 4 available December 29 on Netflix. Rating: NNNN

The fourth season of the technology and sci-fi anthology series provides a nice mix of thrills, chills and even a couple of big laughs. Of the three episodes (out of six) I screened in advance, each one has its own unsettling tone.

Black Museum is a darkly disturbing tale of a physician (Douglas Hodge) whose experiments in consciousness have unhappy consequences for his subjects. As he shows a young woman (Letitia Wright) various objects in his rundown desert museum, each with its own backstory, the stakes get higher for both of them. The final sequence is literally electrifying.

Crocodile is a suspenseful tale of an Icelandic architect (Andrea Riseborough) whose participation in an accidental hit and run 15 years earlier comes back to haunt her. Her story is interwoven with that of an insurance investigator (Kiran Sonia Sawar) who uses memory-tapping technology to process a claim. The way their lives intersect, complete with a couple of Hitchcockian allusions, is brilliant. And Riseborough takes the part as seriously as if she were playing Lady Macbeth.

Hang The DJ is the season’s lightest episode and a complete delight. Georgina Campbell and Joe Cole play two 20-somethings who find themselves using a futuristic dating app that tells its users how long their relationship will last – anywhere from a few hours to years.

The two have great chemistry and impeccable comic timing, and the script has lots of fun with its premise, managing to say a lot about how technology has made things that should be natural more complicated.

