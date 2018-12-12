Review: Blaze confirms Ethan Hawke’s status as a real filmmaker

BLAZE (Ethan Hawke). 129 minutes. Opens Friday (December 14). See listing. Rating: NNNN

Ever heard of Blaze Foley? I hadn’t. But Ethan Hawke has, and he wanted to make sure the rest of us did.

Hawke’s new movie Blaze reconstitutes the late country singer – who died in 1989 at the age of 39 – through three different lenses. We see him in his relationship with girlfriend Sybil Rosen (Alia Shawkat); we watch his final concert before his untimely death; and we drop in as his friends remember him in a long radio interview. One of those friends is Townes Van Zandt, who’s played by musician Charlie Sexton, which lends a fluid meta texture to this biopic.

After stellar performances in First Reformed and Juliet, Naked, Hawke closes out a banner year with this compelling directorial effort, which spins the clichés of the self-destructive celebrity narrative into an honest exploration of a man who couldn’t behave himself to save his life.

In his first screen performance, singer/songwriter Ben Dickey inhabits the role of Foley with a restlessness that feels authentic; he’s a genuine find, and his scenes with Shawkat have a complexity and a tension that similarly rings true. (Hawke co-wrote the script with the real Sybil Rosen, working from her memoir.)

Blaze might be telling a story we’ve seen before, but it does so from an angle that offers a few surprises, including a collective cameo by Sam Rockwell, Steve Zahn and Richard Linklater, and Hawke’s own engaging presence as the unprepared DJ conducting the interview that frames the film.

I know Hawke got off to a shaky start as a director with Chelsea Walls and The Hottest State, but between this and his terrific 2014 documentary Seymour: An Introduction, the guy’s grown into a real filmmaker. This should be encouraged. Go see Blaze.

