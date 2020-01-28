TV review: Bojack Horseman: Season 6 ends perfectly

× Expand BoJack Horseman Season 6, Part 2

BOJACK HORSEMAN: SEASON 6, PART 2 (Raphael Bob-Waksberg). All eight episodes stream on Netflix Friday (January 31). Rating: NNNNN

It’s over.

The final eight episodes of BoJack Horseman – dropping on Netflix this Friday (January 31) – find the perfect ending for its anthropomorphic horse hero, and for his larger world of Hollywoo, in that it isn’t perfect at all.

After decades of self-destructive and generally destructive behaviour, BoJack (Will Arnett) has finally gotten sober and consolidated his life, leaving the industry to reinvent himself as a drama professor at the college his half-sister Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla) attends as a student.

But as much as he’d like to live entirely in the present, his past isn’t fully past. An old-school journalist (Paget Brewster, magnificent) is looking into BoJack’s involvement in the death of former child star Sarah Lynn (Kristen Schaal), which threatens to undo BoJack’s new path as well as his recovery.

But… shouldn’t it? Doesn’t BoJack deserve to be held responsible for the lives he helped destroy?

That question lingers over the entirety of these final episodes, which push BoJack toward the reckoning he’s been dodging for the entire run of the show. What’s truly remarkable is the manner in which creator/producer Raphael Bob-Waksberg orchestrates that reckoning, tying a number of long-dangling threads together in a way that surprises but also feels inevitable in retrospect. It’s all been leading to this, whether BoJack wanted it to or not, and there’s a clarity to Arnett’s performance in these final episodes that’s both touching and a little chilling. I really don’t think Arnett is getting enough recognition for the work he’s done anchoring the show in both comedy and tragedy; as great as the writing is, none of BoJack Horseman would land without his voice work.

And BoJack’s core supporting cast – Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), Todd (Aaron Paul) and Diane (Alison Brie) – all get satisfying series wraps of their own.

Also, somehow, the series hasn’t lost its ability to incorporate jet-black industry satire, terrible puns and ingenious background gags into every episode – and to extend the same empathy to its peripheral characters as it does to its leads. Sometimes even more so.

