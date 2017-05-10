Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 is exactly what’s wrong with the Canadian film industry

× Expand Sébastien Raymond

BON COP BAD COP 2 (Alain DesRochers). 126 minutes. Opens Friday (May 12). See listing. Rating: N

At a press conference for National Canadian Film Day in November, actor Patrick Huard joked that Donald Trump’s election “just made Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 so much funnier.”

I can only assume Huard was referring to Trump’s arrogance and ignorance, particularly on matters related to borders and Islam. The sequel to the decade-old Bon Cop Bad Cop has Colm Feore and Huard’s Ontario and Quebec detectives tripping south, bumping up against bumbling Americans while unravelling a nefarious plot that deals specifically with Islamophobia.

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 chuckles at what’s going on south of the border – social issues as comic commodity – without considering the problems in our own backyard. For instance, how does a Canadian film that deals with American Islamophobia cast only one identifiably Muslim character in a speaking part… as a terrorist?

Is this when we start laughing?

I guess it is funny that the Canadian answer to buddy cop pairings – like Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy, Ice Cube and Kevin Hart – is Feore and Huard. Even funnier, the film opens with Huard’s undercover detective, Bouchard, rolling up to a nighttime custom car rally as if he’s stumbled onto the set of a Fast & Furious movie.

But that franchise is celebrated for its diversity, and everyone in this opening scene is… well, you get the idea. You’ll have to look to the handful of backup cops and henchman for hints that we, too, have a Black population.

In these very pages, we’ve discussed the lack of representation in Canadian films in an industry that makes it difficult for new and diverse voices. Our funders (not just government agencies like Telefilm but the distributors and broadcasters that team up on productions) lean toward commercial viability, recognizable names (in Canada, they are mostly white) and movies that emulate American genres at a fraction of the budget.

And that’s how we get this slow-as-molasses action movie yearning for validation from Lethal Weapon fans. Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 is exactly what’s wrong with the Canadian film industry. It’s like we’d rather fill Walmart’s discount bin than make films that speak for us; our stabs at commercial success once again come at the cost of cultural value.

But whatever. Donald Trump is funny.