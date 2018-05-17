Boom For Real is an aimless, generic doc about the early years of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

BOOM FOR REAL: THE LATE TEENAGE YEARS OF JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT (Sara Driver). 79 minutes. Opens Friday (May 18). See listing. Rating: NN

This documentary purports to be about late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, but really it’s more about the art and music scenes he hung out in before becoming famous in the 1980s.

Director Sara Driver, who was also part of New York City’s indie film scene in the late 70s, makes the most of her art-world Rolodex, alternating between sentimental talking-head interviews and archival footage/photos to show how Basquiat’s work represented a kind of nexus of the nascent hip-hop scene uptown and the nihilistic downtown art kids who were living on their parents’ dollar in the burnt-out Lower East Side.

We never hear much of Basquiat’s voice, and Driver doesn’t do a good enough job of establishing her thesis up front, giving the film an unsatisfying aimlessness. The doc also spends way too much time providing deep context on topics that have been thoroughly covered by other, more seminal documentaries: Warhol’s factory, the advent of graffiti, the birth of hip-hop, the rise of post-punk.

When Basquiat’s career “blasts off” at the end of the movie, she gallingly cuts to stock footage of a rocket taking off. Given Driver was there, Boom For Real feels weirdly objective.

It’s as generic a doc as they come.