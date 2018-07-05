Review: Boundaries has none when it comes to clichés

BOUNDARIES (Shana Feste). 104 minutes. Opens Friday (July 6). See listing. Rating: NN

Boundaries is a road comedy for people who enjoy seeing that nice Christopher Plummer play a bit of a rascal but would prefer not to encounter anything terribly edgy in their evening’s entertainment. Basically, it’s cinema for the undemanding – and I hope that’s not you, dear reader.

In her bid for indie cred, writer/director Shana Feste (The Greatest, Country Strong) casts the Oscar-winning actor as a clandestine pot dealer who enlists his estranged daughter, Laura (Vera Farmiga), and her misfit teenage son (Lewis MacDougall) to drive him from Seattle to Los Angeles in a vintage Rolls-Royce so he can move in with her younger sister (Kristen Schaal).

Conversations are had, lessons are learned, adult diapers are referenced in lip service to the degradations of old age. (Anything more would be unpleasant, and Boundaries is not a movie about unpleasantness.) Everything you think will happen happens precisely on schedule, beat by beat and scene by scene.

Christopher Lloyd and Peter Fonda each show up for a scene or two, do their thing and fade into memory. It’s all so smooth that it passes right through you.

The only real surprise is the energy that Bobby Cannavale brings to his brief appearance as Laura’s ex, but of course he’s an actor who can always find a way to give stale material some semblance of life.

What’s surprising – and, eventually, disappointing – is that no one else seems to be trying.

