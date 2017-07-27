Broken Mile can't go the distance

× Expand broken mile Francesco Filice awaits the next plot point in Broken Mile.

BROKEN MILE (Justin McConnell). 82 minutes. Opens Friday (July 28). See listing. Rating: NN

Broken Mile is a real-time chase thriller shot in one continuous take, following a panicked man (Francesco Filice) and his ex (Caleigh Le Grand) around Roncesvalles late one night as they’re pursued by a man (Patrick McFadden) with unknown intent.

As gimmicks go, that’s not a bad one, and though writer/director Justin McConnell (Skull World, The Collapsed) opens strong, deftly establishing the stakes for its hero, he doesn’t have much in the way of follow-through, and ends up squandering his technical virtuosity with an undercooked screenplay.

A premise like this needs further complications to keep its energy up, and McConnell doesn’t offer any; Broken Mile just spins its wheels for an hour, moving the characters from one location to the next like chess pieces, until the movie reaches its shrug of an ending. I admire the DIY spirit – he shot and edited the film himself as well – but McConnell really needs to let someone else write his next picture.

As a short film, this could have been an impressive stunt; as a feature, it’s a waste of everyone’s time, including the cast’s.