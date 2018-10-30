Review: Burning, starring The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, is one of the year’s best

BURNING (Lee Chang-dong). 148 minutes. Subtitled. Opens Friday (November 2). See listing. Rating: NNNNN

In Lee Chang-dong’s earlier films like Secret Sunshine and Poetry, tormented souls grapple with how to find calm after a child’s murder or how to cope with a grandchild who may be a rapist.

The master tragedian sets up straightforward predicaments to conjure up cruel, complicated emotions and patiently explore moral questions that no one should ever be asked to answer. All the while his characters search for beauty or grace or something comforting.

The emotional torment in Chang-dong’s latest, Burning, is not as easy to pinpoint, but it’s there. Even if you can’t name it, you can feel it.

Adapting and expanding Haruki Murakami’s short story Barn Burning, the film follows Jongsu (Yoo Ah-in), a wannabe author who can’t decide what he wants to write, which makes sense for a guy who has very little to say. By his own admission, he can’t make sense of the world, but that much is clear long before he says it.

Jongsu is lured into a tryst with Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo), a girl from his old village who recites memories that may or may not have happened. She enlists him to feed a cat that may or may not be in her cramped apartment while she travels to Kenya. Hae-mi subsequently returns with another man, Ben, who may or may not be her new boyfriend.

The latter, played by The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, is suave with a menacing smirk. Yeun slips into this Korean-language film with ease, but his American demeanour informs the mysteriously rich Ben’s chin-up arrogance.

A jealous triangle forms, where class plays a pivotal, prickly and barely spoken role. But Jongsu’s anxiety runs deeper than that.

At the midway point, the film shifts into a slow-burn mystery thriller where resolutions stubbornly remain as far out as the horizon.

This is a soulful, hypnotic drama about a young man who obsessively seeks answers but has no way of grasping that kind of control over his own narrative. It’s also one of the year’s very best films.

Embrace the mystery and feel the rage.