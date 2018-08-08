Review: Dog Days is an ensemble comedy with a shagginess that’s part of its charm

DOG DAYS (Ken Marino). 113 minutes. Opens Friday (August 10). See listing. Rating: NNN

Ken Marino’s Dog Days is a little on the long side, and kind of predictable, but maybe the shagginess is part of its appeal. (That pun certainly was predictable. I’m so sorry.)

An ensemble comedy about a dozen or so people in Los Angeles and the dogs that bring them together, Marino’s second feature has a big, generous heart and a pleasant and unhurried pace, allowing for everyone in the cast to have a genuine moment or two as they go through the standard meet-cutes, misunderstandings and minor tragedies.

How standard? Well, stop me if you’ve heard any of these before: Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell are mismatched morning-show anchors; Vanessa Hudgens is a barista who pines for a hunky vet (Michael Cassidy) while ignoring an awkward nice guy (Jon Bass); and Adam Pally is a no-account musician who learns responsibility while caring for his sister’s mutt.

Oh, and Finn Wolfhard is a snarky teen who learns to respect his elders while helping a widower (Ron Cephas Jones) look for his lost pug – which has wound up with a couple (Eva Longoria, Rob Corddry) trying to coax their newly adopted daughter (Elizabeth Phoenix Caro) out of her shell.

It’s comfort food, and Marino has no illusions about that – there is no edge to this film whatsoever – but neither does he condescend to Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama’s script, playing it straight while still finding room in almost every scene for a comic ringer like Tig Notaro, Lauren Lapkus, Jessica St. Clair, John Gemberling, Ryan Hansen and his old State pals Thomas Lennon and David Wain to turn up and deliver a sideways line reading or unexpected bit of business.

Good dogs, too.