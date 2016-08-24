Don't Blink – Robert Frank gives a decent overview of the eclectic artist

DON'T BLINK – ROBERT FRANK (Laura Israel). 82 minutes. Opens Friday (August 26). See listing. Rating: NNN

Now in his 90s, Swiss-American photographer and underground filmmaker Robert Frank has lived through – and generated art from – more creative and political movements than most of us will ever know. His collaborators have included Beat authors, rock stars and No Wave New York nobility.

Perhaps it’s the staggering breadth of Frank’s experience that made director Laura Israel feel she had no choice but to render her documentary portrait of Frank a blur. Don’t Blink, -indeed.

Visiting Frank’s Manhattan apartment and Nova Scotia cabin, Israel logged extensive interviews with Frank and his wife, June Leaf. They’re intelligent, articulate artists, but the statements assembled in here rarely surpass the banal. Interesting topics are raised and promptly abandoned, leaving us waiting for follow-up questions that never come.

Still, the trove of archival material glimpsed in Don’t Blink is thrilling, and the soundtrack teems with smartly chosen songs by Tom Waits, Patti Smith, Charles Mingus, and, of course, the Rolling Stones, the subjects of Frank’s brilliant, never-released Cocksucker Blues.

That film, along with Frank’s legendary book The Americans and his later, personal films about loss and endurance, is the product of a visionary outsider whose best work, even when bleak or tawdry, never fails to convey a ferocious love of people and the world.