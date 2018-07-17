Review: Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot goes the distance

× Expand Scott Patrick Green

DON’T WORRY, HE WON’T GET FAR ON FOOT (Gus Van Sant). 114 minutes. Opens Friday (July 20). See listing. Rating: NNNN

Gus Van Sant doesn’t make conventional movies that often, so it’s almost surprising when he releases one. But every now and then he puts out something that’s unambiguously intended for mainstream consumption: Good Will Hunting, Finding Forrester, Milk, Promised Land.

(I suppose his remake of Psycho counts as mainstream simply because it’s a remake of Psycho, though of course in execution there was nothing about that project that’s conventional.)

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot is another conventional offering. It’s a biopic about Oregon cartoonist John Callahan, whose gleefully scabrous cartooning career helped him cope with a life-changing spinal injury at the age of 21.

Callahan was also a barely functional alcoholic before and after his accident, and his journey through the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous winds up giving Van Sant’s shaggy picture a semblance of structure.

But, strangely enough, it’s the unstructured, casual nature of Van Sant’s script – which he’s been developing on and off for more than a decade, having originally optioned Callahan’s autobiography as a vehicle for Robin Williams – that keeps what could have been a familiar recovery story from becoming too predictable. The movie comes at you from an angle that’s just slightly tilted, and once you get your bearings it all makes sense.

Joaquin Phoenix may be a decade too old to play the 20-something Callahan, but he’s perfectly cast: his weathered face suggests the ravages of constant drinking, and he’s more than up to the emotional and physical demands of the performance.

The supporting cast is pitch-perfect, including Jonah Hill as a beatific sponsor, Udo Kier and Mark Webber as Callahan’s group mates and Rooney Mara as a Swedish flight attendant volunteering at his rehab centre; real-life musicians Kim Gordon, Beth Ditto and Carrie Brownstein turn up in smallish but well-considered parts.

Everything is a little more bespoke, a little more thoughtful, than it needs to be. Danny Elfman contributes an atypical jazz score, and cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt favours close-ups of faces rather than a looser frame, an interesting choice that encourages us to look for subtle emotional shifts rather than big moments.

It’s beguiling, which is not necessarily the word I would first choose to describe Callahan’s book, or his cartoons, or the man himself. But Van Sant and Phoenix make their case, tunnelling into Callahan to finding the bemused observer at the centre of the train wreck.

By the end of this gentle, odd little picture, we understand where the man’s art came from – and we admire him for being able to find it.

