TV review: Netflix series delves into the pizza bomber case

EVIL GENIUS: THE TRUE STORY OF AMERICA’S MOST DIABOLICAL BANK HEIST (Barbara Schroeder, Trey Borzillieri), four episodes streaming on Netflix from Friday (May 11). Rating: NNN

Netflix’s latest true-crime doc series packs a loaded punch with a fast-paced narrative heavy on detail and analysis, but brisk enough to digest in one sitting.

Billed as “the true story of America’s most diabolical bank heist,” Evil Genius revolves around Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong and Bill Rothstein, two people connected to the headline-grabbing case of Brian Wells, a pizza-delivery person caught up in a bank heist in Erie, Pennsylvania, in 2003.

Wells walked into the bank with a bomb strapped to his neck and said he was given detailed, handwritten instructions containing rules, diagrams and drop-off points around the town. He eventually died because the bomb squad did not get there in time.

After episode one, the story expands from the Wells incident to encompass a frozen body, anti-Black racism, sex workers, a fugitive and other twists and turns set against the lush scenery of Northwestern Pennsylvania. And that’s just the first two parts of the four-part series.

This is another stranger-than-fiction Netflix doc series that works for the same reasons that made Wild Wild Country – also produced by the Duplass Brothers – so watchable: great archival footage and access to a credible cast of characters with first-hand knowledge of the story, including central characters Diehl-Armstrong and Rothstein, bomb squad members, FBI agents, coroners, lawyers, cellmates, as well as neighbours, friends and family of the victims.

Both Diehl-Armstrong and Rothstein fall into the brilliant-yet-awkward loner archetype that lead me to meditate on how mental health and intelligence can straddle a fine line; and, how crime can become a playground for entitled people who never feel satisfied.

Over the course of their 35-year friendship, the pair dated on and off. Some say he was infatuated with her, which is reinforced by her description of him as “a perv.”

Diehl-Armstrong is a woman who does not fit into a nice box. She was considered beautiful and intelligent while growing up, and captivated a number of men who perhaps were enraged they could not have their way with her. Perhaps she just doesn’t want to give in to what men want? Some would say these men fell victim to her charms. Some of them were actually found dead.

Some of the interviewees make repeated references to her mental health, because women who are bossy and loud and smart are often called “crazy” or portrayed as monsters. (One of Rothstein’s friends claims Diehl-Armstrong has bipolar disorder.) The filmmakers substantiate mental health issues to an extent, but the diagnosis is not clear. She is a villain character, but a complicated one. (Netflix only provided the first two episodes for review, so I’m curious to see how her portrayal evolves.)

At times the barrage of information is overwhelming, with a constant stream of twists in a plot so absurd it could only have been concocted by idle minds. Evil Genius is jam-packed – the filmmakers do not waste a single moment with extraneous information, flowery cinematography or unnecessary characters. I often felt like I was missing details, but I wasn’t: they would later be revealed and holes filled in.

This is the kind of true-crime story that could benefit from a slower pace. But it’s so fascinating I could see myself watching six to eight episodes.

