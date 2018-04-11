Finding Your Feet is a predictable dramedy starring actors who don’t condescend to the material

FINDING YOUR FEET (Richard Loncraine). 109 minutes. Opens Friday (April 13). See listing. Rating: NNN

A feel-good dramedy about British pensioners rediscovering their passions, Finding Your Feet is a fascinating cinematic contradiction: it’s a quaint, predictable dramedy populated with actors who refuse to condescend to the material, which makes for an intriguing subversion of its chosen genre.

Imelda Staunton plays Sandra, who’s dumped by her husband just as he lands the peerage appointment to which they’ve long aspired; moving in with her free-spirited sister Bif (Celia Imrie), she’s dragged to a seniors’ dance group where she’s pulled out of her shell by the affable Charlie (Timothy Spall).

Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft’s script is utterly mechanical, and Richard Loncraine – who’s made a lot of junk since his fantastic 1995 adaptation of Richard III with Ian McKellen – seems content to shoot it as is. But he also gives his cast space to find the authentic souls of their lonely, isolated characters, and thus invest the movie with an emotional texture that other versions might not have been able to explore.

It’s also possible that Staunton, Imrie and Spall are simply incapable of phoning in a performance, even in a movie this undistinguished.

Either way, there’s more to Finding Your Feet than you might assume.