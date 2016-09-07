For The Love Of Spock is for serious Trekkies only

FOR THE LOVE OF SPOCK (Adam Nimoy). Opens Friday (September 9). See listing. Rating: NNN

If Fan Expo left you with a desire to nerd out on sci-fi TV, this new documentary should satisfy that urge.

Arriving at the 50th anniversary of the Star Trek franchise, it’s a tribute to both iconic Trek character Mr. Spock and to Leonard Nimoy, the actor who created him half a century ago. And for extra feels, it’s directed (and hosted) by Nimoy’s adult son Adam.

Nimoy’s death last year clearly threw the production for a loop, and For The Love Of Spock swings in tone between a semi-serious examination of the impact of Mr. Spock – with fun archival material and worthwhile interviews from most of the surviving Trek cast (and most of the new Trek cast, too, with Simon Pegg proving especially thoughtful) – and a heartfelt look at Nimoy’s life, career and relationship with Adam.

The personal material is alternately fascinating and awkward. As Adam mawkishly confesses tales of family conflicts to his own camera, it’s either very earnest or very manipulative, and either way feels clumsy.

But it’s not as ill-advised as a mashup sequence that finds the crew of the USS Enterprise “watching” a terrible music video of Nimoy’s infamous non-hit The Ballad Of Bilbo Baggins.