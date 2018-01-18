Forever My Girl rips off Sparks but fizzles out

FOREVER MY GIRL (Bethany Ashton Wolf). 104 minutes. Opens Friday (January 19). See listing. Rating: N

Say what you will about Nicholas Sparks, the lucrative author behind The Notebook and Safe Haven: at least he’s given female characters a compelling emotional arc.

That’s one thing Forever My Girl, adapted from Heidi McLaughlin’s novel, doesn’t seem as concerned with while trudging through Sparks’s territory. It, too, is a golden-lit romance where an outsider intrudes on a small, Southern and explicitly Christian town.

The girl is Josie (Jessica Rothe), whom we first meet as she’s abandoned on her wedding day. Her beau, Liam (Alex Roe), decides that’s the best moment to skip town and become a country music sensation. Eight years later, the town’s prodigal son returns to find Josie aptly carrying on despite the shambles he left her in, and with a daughter he didn’t know he had.

Josie is strong and resilient, but this is Liam’s story, and we spend most of it amused by how he avoids his publicist while re-adjusting to civilian life and waiting for him to figure out whether he’s stable enough to be there permanently.

The trials are calculatingly cute dad moments with his daughter (Abby Ryder Fortson), montages of time spent and flashbacks offering dramatic explanations as to why Liam would stay away for so long despite an obvious yearning to be home.

The movie cuts away during intimate moments between Liam and Josie, denying us the actual conversations and relationship healing that matter. A few scenes is all it takes for Josie to drop her guard.

Roe and Rothe have very little opportunity to build actual chemistry and convince us that they have anything more than a flirtatious relationship.

In fact, it’s so passionless, I’m not sure we can call it a romance.